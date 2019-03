Evansville Police are responding to a shots fired call behind Evansville Fire Department’s Hose House 1 at the intersection of Gum and Judson.

EPD found eight shell casings and broken auto glass. There is no reported victim at this point.

Evansville Dispatch received a call about the shooting at 2:25 p.m.

Dispatch says there is no call for AMR at the scene.

