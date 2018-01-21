Home Indiana Police Are Investigating A Shooting In Mt. Vernon January 21st, 2018 Warren Korff Indiana

One person was taken to the hospital, and police are looking for another in connection to a late night shooting in Mt. Vernon. Dispatchers say the incident occurred around 10:30 Saturday night in the 200 block of East 3rd Street in Mt. Vernon.

They say one person was taken to the hospital, but no names or conditions have been released.

According to scanner traffic, police are looking for a person in a white SUV in connection to the shooting. They say that person may have an automatic weapon.

Few other details of the incident are being released at this time.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments