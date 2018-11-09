Home Indiana Evansville Police Investigating After Shooting Leaves One Injured in Evansville November 9th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized on November 8th.

Police were called to 3421 Wood Duck Drive just after 9:00PM for a report of shots fired. The caller told police they saw someone shooting a gun at the front of the 3421 address, but was unsure if anyone was hit by gunfire.

Officers arrived and found the victim, Odie Carrier Jr, at the home and saw he had been shot and was unable to speak. Carrier is currently being treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

Investigators spoke with area residents and believe the shooter left the area in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

