Police Investigating Princeton Restaurant Break-ins

Police are investigating a recent string of burglaries at Tri-State Mexican restaurants.

Police say there was a break-in at Los Aztecas restaurant in Princeton, Indiana and a number of seven break-ins in Evansville, and one in Vincennes. They think the break-ins could be related.

Los Aztecas Owner Jesus Lizcano said previously that at least five bottles of Tequilla were missing, a cash register was damaged and around $100 was taken from a candy jar. He estimated the damages were around $1,000.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

