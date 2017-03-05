Police Investigating Mischief At McCurdy Building

Workers renovating the McCurdy building in Evansville say the property is being tampered with. Employees noticed a window on the south-side of the building had been busted out. Evansville Police are investigating multiple reports of mischief including damage to a window on the 8th floor.

Kunkle Group is currently renovating the space into luxury apartments. Officials with Kunkel say they are reviewing security camera footage. If you have any information on the crimes contact Evansville Police.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



