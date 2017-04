Home Kentucky Police Investigating Inmate Death at Eddyville Penitentiary April 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville. 39-year-old Marcus J. Penman, of Hopkinsville, was being held in the restrictive custody unit for fighting Tuesday.

Officials say he began “self harm actions” and staff tried to stop him. The Lyon County Deputy Coroner pronounced Penman dead at the scene.

Kentucky State Police are still investigating the incident.

