44News | Evansville, IN

Police Investigating Hit and Run on U.S. 41

Police Investigating Hit and Run on U.S. 41

September 12th, 2018 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

Kentucky State Police are investigating an incident where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Madisonville on September 12th

Police say that 29-year-old Dakota Goblin was walking northbound on the shoulder of U.S. 41 around 10:43AM. An unknown vehicle also traveling northbound struck Goblin from behind.

According to police, Goblin was transported to Baptist Health Madisonville after a witness of the incident called 911.

KSP is asking anyone with information on the driver of the unknown vehicle to call 270-676-3313.

 

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.