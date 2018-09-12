Home Kentucky Police Investigating Hit and Run on U.S. 41 September 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Kentucky State Police are investigating an incident where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Madisonville on September 12th

Police say that 29-year-old Dakota Goblin was walking northbound on the shoulder of U.S. 41 around 10:43AM. An unknown vehicle also traveling northbound struck Goblin from behind.

According to police, Goblin was transported to Baptist Health Madisonville after a witness of the incident called 911.

KSP is asking anyone with information on the driver of the unknown vehicle to call 270-676-3313.

