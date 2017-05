Home Indiana Police Investigating Fatal Tractor Accident in Dubois Co. May 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Police are investigating a fatal tractor accident in Dubois County.

The accident happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Schnellville Road east of Jasper.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, and found 85-year-old Jerome Knies, of Jasper, dead.

Knies was operating a 1991 Ford New Holland Tractor in a field when he fell from the equipment, and was fatally injured.

