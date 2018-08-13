Home Kentucky Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Kentucky August 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the one life and sent a second person to a hospital in Evansville.

Police say Matthew Turnbow shot Harold Compton on August 11th in Carlisle County, Kentucy. Compton was taken to a local hospital where he’s reportedly in stable condition.

During an investigation, Kentucky State Police say they discovered Turnbow shot and killed a second person identified as Kelly Clanahan. Police believed the shots were fired during a fight inside a home in Bardwell.

Turnbow is being held in the Ballard County Jail.

