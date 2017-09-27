Home Indiana Evansville Police Investigating After Evansville Church Window Shot Out September 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are investigating after a churches window is shot out. It happened at Watkins Temple Church in the 600 block of South Governor Street.

Police say the shooting happened sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The victim told police one of the windows was shot out on the west side of the building, which is part of the entrance to the church.

No arrests have been made yet.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call EPD.

