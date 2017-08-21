Home Kentucky Henderson Police Investigating Crash That Shutdown Part Of North Bound Bridge August 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash that shutdown part of the North Bound Twin Bridge. It happened Sunday afternoon around 4:00 on Highway 41. Police say 48-year-old Tracey Crockett, of Hawesville, told them she lost control of her motorcycle when a vehicle stopped in front of her.

The southbound and one northbound lane were shut down due to the accident until crews cleared the area.

Crockett was taken to Methodist Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

