Home Kentucky Henderson Police Investigating After Bloodied Man Found in an Alley in Henderson April 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Henderson Police are looking for help after a disoriented man was found wandering down an alley covered in blood. Officers responded to an alley behind Nolan’s Liquor Store near South Green Street in regards to a suspicious person just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say the victim 23-year-old Jacob McLaughlin told them his backpack and cell phone were taken from him.

McLaughlin was taken to Methodist Hospital for his injuries.

No arrests have been made yet.

If you have information regarding this incident, you are asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295 or crime stoppers at 270-831-1111.

Henderson Police Investigating Robbery After Bloodied Man Found in an Alley

Comments

comments