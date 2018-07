Home Kentucky Police Are Investigating An Armed Robbery In Owensboro July 16th, 2018 Warren Korff Kentucky, Owensboro

An employee of an Owensboro business is able to escape, but the robber was able to get away with some cash.

Owensboro police say a man walked into the Cash Express on East 4th Street Monday morning, showed a handgun, demanded money, then attempted to tie up the lone employee in the business. The employee was able to get out of the building and call police. The robber then took the money and ran away. No arrests have been made.

