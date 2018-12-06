Home Kentucky Police Investigating After Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian in Owensboro December 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro police are investigating after a man was struck by a vehicle in the roadway on December 5th.

Police say 28-year-old Johnathan Davis was struck by a vehicle on Frederica Street and West 3rd Street at 6:04PM.

Davis was transported by ambulance to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Due to the unknown extent of the injuries, the Owensboro Police Department called accident reconstruction investigators to the scene.

Officials believe the injuries sustained in the accident are non life-threatening and the incident remains under investigation.

Comments

comments