Home Indiana Evansville Police Investigating After Shots Fired at Evansville Home November 15th, 2017 Melissa Greathouse Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police are investigating after a home on the city’s south side was hit with bullets.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Marshall Avenue around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say no one was injured, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evansville Police Department.

