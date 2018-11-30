Home Kentucky Police Investigating After Owensboro Homes are Hit by Gunfire November 30th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro police are investigating after two homes were struck by gunfire on the same night.

On November 29th at 5:36PM, police responded to the 500 block of Hall Street to find a home, as well as a vehicle in front of the home, had been shot several times.

Officers say they did a search of the area and found a second vehicle that had been struck two times with gunfire as well.

The second incident occurred nearly two hours later in the 1200 Block of West 5th Street. Officers say they arrived at the home to find it had also been struck several times with gunfire.

Police say people were inside both homes at the time of the shootings, though no one was injured during either incidents.

Both incidents are under investigation, and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

