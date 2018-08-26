Home Indiana Police Investigating A 14 Year-Old Shot In Evansville August 26th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The Evansville Police Department says a 14 year-old was shot around 11:00 Saturday night.

Police were called to the 400 block of Adams Avenue for a report of shots fired, but didn’t locate anything.

A short time later, EPD says a 14 year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The 14 year-old victim told police he had been at a party in the area where police responded to the shots fired call.

A suspect has been identified, but has not located.

The victim’s injuries are not considered life threatening.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call WeTip or EPD.

