Mt. Carmel police are investigating after a man was found shot in the chest. Authorities are not releasing much information but say the incident happened late Saturday night in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.

The victim’s name has not been released but police say he was taken to Wabash General Hospital before being transferred to Evansville.

His condition is unknown and police are still investigating.

