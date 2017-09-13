Police Investigate Sexual Assault Cases at IU Fraternity
Three sexual assaults have been reported at Indiana University since the beginning of fall semester. The latest report comes from a fraternity house.
Police say that case reportedly happened over the weekend during a party at a campus fraternity. They say they do believe that alcohol was involved.
Now they’re waiting to officially interview the person who’s been accused who has reportedly hired a lawyer.
“There is some level of acquaintance, I do not know what that is right now, but we do have an ongoing investigation,” says Craig Monroe, Captain of the Indiana University Police.
IU officials say they hope a new policy adopted by the athletic department and the newly formed office for sexual violence prevention and victim advocacy will help end sexual assault on campus.