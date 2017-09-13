Home Indiana Police Investigate Sexual Assault Cases at IU Fraternity September 13th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Three sexual assaults have been reported at Indiana University since the beginning of fall semester. The latest report comes from a fraternity house.

Police say that case reportedly happened over the weekend during a party at a campus fraternity. They say they do believe that alcohol was involved.

Now they’re waiting to officially interview the person who’s been accused who has reportedly hired a lawyer.

“There is some level of acquaintance, I do not know what that is right now, but we do have an ongoing investigation,” says Craig Monroe, Captain of the Indiana University Police.

IU officials say they hope a new policy adopted by the athletic department and the newly formed office for sexual violence prevention and victim advocacy will help end sexual assault on campus.

