Police Investigate Reports of Slashed Tires in Evansville

Evansville Police are investigating reports of slashed tires. Police responded to an apartment on Ponderosa Place for a report of criminal mischief Sunday.

Officers spoke with a resident who claims he parked his vehicle outside his unit and the next day his front passenger tire was slashed.

While police were talking to the victim several neighbors reported they also had slashed tires.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.

