Police Investigate Pedestrian Accident in Tell City

On March 2, 2017, just before 10:00 p.m., Central Dispatch received a call in reference to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Tell City.

The accident happened in the 700 block of Main Street in Tell City. Officers learned the driver was identified as April R. Dixon, of Hawesville Kentucky.

Authorities say Dixon was traveling south on Main Street when her vehicle struck an adult male, who was placing items into his parked car.

Officers, along with Indiana State Police Accident Reconstruction Specialists, are processing evidence.

The victim in the accident was taken to to Owensboro Health, however the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

