Home Indiana Evansville Police Investigate Hold-Up in Front of Schnucks on First Avenue May 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police are investigating a hold-up at the north side Schnuck’s store. It happened just before 3:00 p.m. in front of the Schnucks on North First Avenue.

Police say the victim told them he pulled into the parking lot, and two black men pulled up behind him. One of the men implied he had a gun under his shirt.

The suspects got away with some petty cash, and a deposit bag that was in the truck.

The victim says they left in a silver Crown Victoria without an out of state plate.

Comments

comments