Police Investigate Potential Threat to Dubois County School

Schools in Southwest Dubois County District closed Friday after threats were made to the school. Officials say they have a suspect in custody.

Thursday Southridge High school was threatened twice. Students say at lunch an individual made verbal threats.

According to police, this person was detained but Thursday night another person allegedly threatened the school via Snapchat. However, it was later revealed that it was not a local student.

Police say the photo was taken from a news article about a school threat in Oregon.

Law enforcement tracked down the student responsible at about 1 a.m. Friday.

By this time, schools in the district were already canceled for the students’ safety.

