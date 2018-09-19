Police: Intruder Killed In Home Invasion

One person is dead following a home invasion in Henderson. Zachary Pearson says he opened his front door around midnight, thinking it was a pizza delivery person, but instead four people tried to force their way inside.

“It kind of shook me up a little bit. I heard the shots, and I kind of ducked behind my grill,” says Kevin Harris, Pearson’s neighbor.

Just after midnight, Wednesday morning police were called to an apartment on Wood Drive in Henderson.

“I see three random people walking to the neighbor’s front door. They leave the door open, so I hear a lot of scuffling and yelling and stuff and then probably 10, 15 seconds later I hear about five or six shots go off,” says Harris.

Police say it appeared Zachary Pearson had been shot, but he was still able to tell officials what lead up to the shooting. Authorities say he was waiting for a pizza delivery when he heard a knock at the door, and that’s when he was caught off guard.

“Four to five men rushed into the apartment. One of the men had a gun. (He) sic. shot Mr. Pearson. Mr. Pearson then ran down the hallway, retrieved his own gun and shot that intruder back. He shot him multiple times,” says Officer Jennifer Richmond.

Authorities say they found the body of one of the alleged intruders on the floor. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead while the other intruders ran from the apartment.

“Three guys take off they yell, ‘Let’s get out of here!’ And they take off running and then I obviously hear a man in distress because the front door was left open,” says Harris.

Neighbors say the area is usually quiet and they’re hoping something like this doesn’t happen again.

“It makes me nervous for this guy because you know, he likes to be outside and play and I don’t want that to be a concern,” says Harris.

