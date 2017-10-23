Home Indiana Police Inform Threat Against Tell City Schools Is Not Credible October 23rd, 2017 Melanie Zayas Indiana

Tell City Police officials have confirmed that the threat against Tell City-Troy Schools was not credible.

On Monday, officials took precaution by closing schools in the district to keep students away from any possible harm. They say that the threat was not directed toward a specific school in the district but it was made toward the entire school system. Officials say they believe the suspect is working from overseas and not here in the tri-state. So far no arrests have been made but the department of Homeland Security has joined the investigation.

Police are encouraging families to inform their children about the negative effects of social media and to be cautious of who they are interacting with online. Classes will resume tomorrow for the Tell City-Troy school district.

