Police Identify Suspect in Fatal Gum Street Shooting August 1st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police have identified Corey Luster as the suspect involved in the shooting on Gum Street that killed Christopher Vinson.

Luster was taken into custody on July 31st after he called 911 to turn himself in.

Luster told police that Vinson had come to his home and was banging on his door. He claims he saw Vinson with a gun. Police say Luster told Vinson to leave, and when Vinson refused to do so, Luster felt threatened and armed himself with a handgun. Luster told police he shot Vinson because he feared for his life. Vinson was found in the roadway in front of Luster’s home and had died before officers were able to reach him. Police say they located a gun on Vinson.

Further investigation revealed that Luster is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning any type of firearm.

Luster is facing two county of possession of a firearm by a violent felon and is being held in Vanderburgh County Jail.

Original story: Suspect in Fatal Evansville Shooting Made Call to 911.

