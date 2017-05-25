Home Kentucky Police Identify the Madisonville Man Shot in the Face May 25th, 2017 Nolan Barnett Kentucky Pinterest

Authorities have identified the victim shot in the face in Madisonville Wednesday night. Police say 29-year-old Gregory Matchem, of Madisonville, was shot in the face, but because of his injuries he was airlifted to a hospital.

The shooting happened in Madisonville at the corner of Park Row and West Noel Avenue Wednesday just before 11 p.m.

Detectives are talking to potential witnesses about this incident to figure out what transpired, ending with Matchem being shot in the face.

There is no word on his condition at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call MPD at 270-821-1720 or Hopkins County Crime Stoppers at 270-825-1111.

