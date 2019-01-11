Police Identify Evansville Bank Robbery Suspect

Evansville police have identified the man accused in an Evansville robbery that occurred on January 10th.

Police are asking for the publics help in location Bobby Shields who is accused of robbing Fifth Third Bank on Washington Avenue in Evansville.

Shields is described as a white man in his forties with shaggy hair, six feet tall, and dressed in camouflage. Police have confirmed Shields never showed a weapon when he passed the teller a note, and no one was injured in the incident.

EPD says Shields left the bank in a white, four door Dodge pickup truck with a soft bed cover that was later found in Henderson.

Police say to call contact EPD at (812) 436-7896 or 911 if you recognize this suspect.

