Police: Hopkins Co. Man Admits to Stealing Money from Business

Hopkins Co. Man Admits to Stealing Money from Business December 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A man is arrested after police say he admitted to stealing money from an auto sales business in Hopkins County. On December 28th, Michael Latham called Madisonville Police to report a robbery at A Plus Auto Sales.

Police say he told officers someone stole cash from the business during the night. However, through the investigation, police found inconsistencies in Latham’s story.

Officers say Latham eventually admitted he stole the money, but got rid of it so they couldn’t find the cash on him.

Latham was taken to the Hopkins County Jail. He is charged with tampering with physical evidence and falsely reporting an incident.

