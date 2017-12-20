Home Kentucky Police Hand Deliver Hundreds of Boxes Filled with Food to Senior Citizens December 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

The Owensboro Police Department is making sure senior citizens have a hot meal for the holidays for the fifth annual Operation Santa Food Drive.

OPD officers and their families packed 300 boxes filled with food, and hand delivered each box to senior citizens in the area.

Several local businesses chipped in to provide the supplies for the boxes.

Those benefitting from the program are regularly served by Meals On Wheels, which does not run on Christmas.

Jennifer Haynes said, “I’ve been very fortunate in my life. I have not struggled in that aspect, so I can’t say what it’s like to not know where my next meal is coming from, but it’s amazing to know because of this program and the donations in this department people don’t have to worry about that.”

The program is also a partnership between OPD and the Elizabeth Munday Center.



