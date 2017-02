Phone scams are taking over Owensboro.

Some callers claim to be from the IRS, saying the person answering the call will be arrested if they do not make a payment.

Other callers are claiming to be from the sheriff’s office with a warrant out for your arrest.

These Owensboro scammers have been asking for Green Dot or iTunes gift cards for payment.

Police say to never give these callers money over the phone and to hang up immediately.

