Police Give All Clear to Henderson Schools

Henderson Police to had to deal with two security threats involving schools earlier Thursday. Shortly before this afternoon police were called to the Rite Aid on Second Street near North Middle School.

A witness told them a man with a rifle was running toward the school. They placed the school on lockdown before they found through security video that there was no gun involved.

The suspect is actually accused of stealing alcohol from the Rite Aid and had pliers in his pants to disable a security device.

School officials did put East Heights Elementary and Henderson County High School on lockdown but that lockdown was lifted after authorities found there was no armed gunman.

The name of the suspect has yet to be released.

