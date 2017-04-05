Police Find Bank Robbery Suspect near Tropicana Casino
Authorities have apprehended a bank robbery suspect near the Tropicana Casino. Police say a black man described as being in his 30s wearing a satin jacket with dark jean pants, robbed the Old National Bank in downtown Evansville Wednesday morning. Officers say the suspect ran on foot from the bank and they set up a perimeter with K-9 units.
Police apprehended the suspect near the Tropicana Casino and RiRa. He is now in custody.
