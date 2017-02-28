Home Indiana Police Find 25lbs of Pot and Several Firearms at a Newburgh Home February 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Two people are behind bars after police found 25 pounds of pot, several firearms, and $12,000 in cash at a home in Newburgh. The drug bust happened Friday at a home in Maple Lane.

Newburgh Police and the sheriff’s office arrested Andrew Smith II and Olivia Purdy. During the search, authorities found 25 pounds of marijuana, which has an estimated street value of $150,000. They also found Hallucinogenic drugs along with firearms and body armor. Police also seized about $12,000 from the home.

Smith faces a laundry list of charges, including Possession of a Controlled Substance, Dealing Marijuana, and Dealing a Controlled Substance. Purdy was also arrested and charged with visiting a common nuisance.

This investigation is ongoing and there could be more charges added.

