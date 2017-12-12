Police: Evansville Mother Found Unresponsive In Vehicle With 10-Month-Old

Police believe a heroin overdose is the reason they found a mother unresponsive in a running car with her baby. A witness called 911 and reported finding a woman who would not wake up.

Just before 11 p.m. Monday, officers found Natalie Onay behind the wheel of the car at the intersection of Columbia and Governor. Officers say the car was running, but in park.

When police pulled Onay from the vehicle she became responsive.

Onay’s 10-month-old daughter was unharmed in the back seat of the vehicle.

Authorities say, at first, Onay denied taking anything, but later admitted to relapsing after two years of sobriety. They say she admitted to taking a tenth of heroin.

When officers searched the car, they found a clear plastic bag with brown residue, a needle, and a burnt spoon.

While Onay was being taken to the hospital, police say she told them she was five months pregnant.

Onay was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where she is charged with Child Neglect, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of a Syringe, and OMVWI.

DCS took custody of the child.

