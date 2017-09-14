Home Indiana Police in Evansville Investigating a Home Invasion Robbery September 14th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana

Evansville police are investigating a home invasion robbery on the city’s westside. According to a police report, officers went to a home in the 2200 block of West Delaware around 9:30 Wednesday night. The victim says, the suspect came through the back door with a handgun. And according to the police report, the suspect hit the victim in the head with the gun, and held him at gunpoint for several minutes while searching the home. The suspect then took off firing several shots into the air.

