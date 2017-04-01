Police Documents Detail Aleah Beckerle’s Abduction

Terrence Roach got the idea to kidnap Aleah Beckerle after smoking synthetic marijuana. Those are some of the details released in a probable cause affidavit on the case.

Roach was arrested Friday and charged with murder, kidnapping, and several other crimes.

The police documents say that during an interview with police Roach told detectives he was smoking Katie (K2,) and that the idea to kidnap Beckerle just popped into his head. He said that is when he went to the Beckerle home, broke into Aleah’s room through a window so he wouldn’t wake other people in the house, took her out through the window, put her in his truck, drove to the house on South Bedford, and used duct tape to confine her. The documents go on to say Beckerle died after that, but it does not give a time frame.

The entire probable cause affidavit is available by clicking here. Warning: some details in the affidavit are graphic.

