Police Recover Loaded Firearms On Suicide Victim

New details emerging in the death investigation at Central High School. We’re learning the former Central High School student who took his life was armed with several loaded guns. Police records indicate 15 year old Roman Kellough had three loaded fire arms on him while on school property. On Tuesday, Kellough died of a single self-inflicted gun shot wound.

The investigation report lists three semi-automatic handguns that were recovered from Kellough, more than 30, 9-millimeter bullets, two, 9-millimeter magazines recovered from a backpack and more than ten, 38-caliber bullets. Evansville Police continue to investigate what led to the incident, “The property that was recovered at the scene is on the document that you got but we’re not discussing any aspects of the investigation any further than what we already have just due to the sensitive nature of the investigation itself and just the fact that it is still an open investigation,” said public information officer Jason Cullum. Police are investigating into how Kellough had access to the firearms. The investigation is on-going.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation released a statement on social media saying, “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young man who passed away yesterday outside of Central High School. When tragedies happen, it is only natural for people to want answers. And in today’s environment, speculation often overwhelms social media. We continue to work with our community’s mental health organizations, and in this instance EPD, to find answers and solutions. Counselors will continue to be available for any student needing support.”

