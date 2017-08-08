Home Indiana Evansville Police to Crack Down on School Zone Speed Limits August 8th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

As students head back to classes, area law enforcement agencies gear up for back to school.

Patrols will be stepped up in school zones as thousands of Tri-State students head back to class.

Most school zone speed limits are set at 20 miles per hour and officers say its that way for a reason.

Indiana State Police also want to remind drivers to pay attention to school bus signals.

Officers will be out enforcing both schools zone speed limits as well as school bus stop-arm violations.

