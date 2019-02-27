Police Continue Investigating the Overnight Shooting of an Evansville Firefighter

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr Tuesday night. Police were called to the 2700 block of Oakley Street in Evansville where 51-year-old Robert Doerr was found shot multiple times right outside his home.

This is the second loss of a member of the Evansville Fire Department in just days. Division Chief Mike Larson says, “Two firefighters in a week unexpectedly is a little hard for the members of our department.”

Doerr was a private in the department for nearly three decades. He joined back in August 1991 and spent most of his career at station 1, engine 1 driving the truck. Larson says, “Although if he rode on the back of the truck, we were discussing the other day that he was very proficient at getting his PPE on very quickly to be able to put out the fire when that was necessary as well.”

He graduated from Reitz High School in 1985.

“He was my brother that I never really had,” says Larry Wildt, a friend of Doerr’s since 1985. “Robbie would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it… he had a heart of gold.”

There is no information on a suspect.

Police say they’ve spoken with neighbors who heard what happened, but no eyewitnesses have come forward.

Comments

comments