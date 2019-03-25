Police Continue Investigating the Death of a Woman Found in Henderson Apartment Complex

A woman is found dead in her apartment over the weekend, leading police on a search for the person responsible.

Henderson police received a call on Saturday about a possible death in an apartment complex on the 2400 block of Green River Road.

They responded and found 20 year old Chloe Abdikadur dead inside a closet and are investigating her death as a homicide.

According to an autopsy, she died from a deep cut to her neck also suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

Her husband, Mohamud Abdikadur, was tracked down hours away in West Memphis, Arkansas after police received a call about a man walking on Service Road.

When police caught up with him, he told them his wife may have committed suicide and her body was back in his apartment in Henderson, Kentucky.

During that conversation he also admitted to moving her body into a closet, so he was charged for tampering with evidence but he denies hurting her in any way.

We reached out to see when Mohamud Abdikadur will be transferred to Kentucky but have not heard back.

