Police Confiscate Fireworks from Juveniles at Evansville's July 4th Celebration July 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police say unsupervised kids with fireworks have been an issue at the city’s Fourth of July celebration on Riverside Drive.

This year, officers say they confiscated fireworks from juveniles, which were mostly explosive-type fireworks.

Officers also collected several mortar round from one juvenile. If tossed, they could have possibly injured someone.

The fireworks were turned over to the Hazardous Device Unit for disposal.

