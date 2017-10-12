Home Indiana Evansville Police Commissioner During Boston Marathon Bombing Speaks at UE October 12th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The man who led the Boston Police Department’s response to the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing spoke in Evansville Thursday night.

The University of Evansville hosted former police commissioner Ed Davis, for its Patricia Snyder Lecture.

Davis’ lecture dealt with policing in America, the changing landscape of our cities, and law enforcement’s role in protecting our communities.

He has extensive expertise in interagency collaboration and law enforcement from the local to the international level.

Davis’ knowledge in areas like terrorism and cybersecurity have led to his practices being adopted around the world.

“This is happening to us and it is a completely different challenge than anything we trained for or were prepared for in 25 or 30 years ago when I came on the job, and it is amazing how much life has evolved since then,” says Davis.

Davis is now president and CEO of his own business strategy and security agency.



Comments

comments