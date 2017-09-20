Home Indiana Evansville Police Commissioner During Boston Marathon Bombing Set to Speak at UE September 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The former Police Commissioner during the Boston Marathon Bombing will be speaking at the University of Evansville next month.

Ed Davis, who was at the forefront of the emergency response to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the arrests that followed, will be the speaker for UE’s Patricia Snyder Lecture event on Thursday, October 12th at 7 p.m. It will be held in Eykamp Hall in Ridgway University Center.

His lecture topic will be Policing in America: The Changing Landscape of Our Citizens & Law Enforcement’s Role in Protecting Our Communities.

Davis’ experience during the Boston Marathon bombings was depicted in the 2017 film, Patriots Day, starring John Goodman as Commissioner Davis, and also starring Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Bacon.

Currently, Davis is the President and CEO of the business strategy and security agency, Edward Davis LLC. His unique approaches to terrorism, cyber security, and policing have been adopted both nationally and internationally in Singapore, London, Northern Ireland, Jordan, and Israel.

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register and reserve a ticket, visit Ed Davis.

