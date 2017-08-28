Police Cite On-Going Issues Where Deadly Shooting Occurred

Evansville American Legion Post 354 is trying to distance itself from a deadly shooting over the weekend. As officials with Post 354 speak out against the violence, Evansville Police are also speaking out about the history of problems and on-going violence at the establishment.

Police tell 44News more than 600 emergency related runs have been made to post 354 in the past 15 years. The most recent reason police responded to the Post 354 was following a deadly shooting.

Shooting victim Anthony Blaylock was found outside the establishment early Sunday morning with multiple gunshot wounds. Blaylock was taken to Deaconess Hospital where he later died.

On Monday investigators were back on scene collecting surveillance video that captured the shooting as it unfolded. EPD says the issues at that legion post are ongoing and have put officers lives in danger, “We’ve had officers that have been down there just to be a presence as that place empties on a given night, with the hopes of preventing violence, that came under gunfire and had to dive back into their patrol car for their own safety…so to distance them self from this specific incident that’s not going to be helpful. Going forward what they need to do is take an honest look at what kind of events they’re holding,” said EPD Sergeant Jason Cullum.

No arrests have been made in this case. Three others were also hurt in the shooting, they sustained non life threatening injuries.

