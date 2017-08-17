Home Indiana Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin Talks About Preparations For Monday’s Solar Eclipse August 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin joined 44News for our weekly segment, Inside the Community. As law enforcement in western Kentucky readies the regions for an influx of visitors ahead of Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse, Bolin talked about the impact the celestial display will have on folks here in Evansville.

Those inside the city limits will experience 99% totality at the apex of the eclipse, so there will be plenty to watch in the sky, without driving south.

Bolin talked about what the police department expects to happen Monday and how it is preparing for Monday’s event.

Comments

comments