Home Indiana Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin Joins 44News This Morning November 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin joins 44News This Morning. Billy Bolin talked about two pedestrians being hit by trains, holiday shopping safety, and what led him to become a police officer.

Bolin said he began as Assets Protection at Kmart and that led him to becoming a cop.

The police chief also talked about congestion at Burkhardt and the Lloyd Expressway turn lanes.

