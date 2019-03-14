Police Chase Leads to Arrest of Two People

A man and woman were arrested following a police chase in Evansville late last night. Michelle Baird and Ryan Hanebutt are facing several drug-related charges and resisting law enforcement after a dangerous car chase.

During the initial stop, officials realized that Baird was driving with a suspended license. Officials say when confronted, Baird sped off and nearly hit another trooper’s patrol car on Broadway Avenue.

Both individuals were quickly apprehended by officials after a short foot chase. Both were arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Hannebutt has since posted bond.

Michelle Baird

Ryan Hannebutt

