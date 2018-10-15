Home Indiana Evansville Police Chase From Henderson into Indiana Ends in Two Arrests October 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Kentucky

Kentucky State Police have arrested two females after a chase that led them through two states.

KSP says a vehicle matching the description of a reported stolen car from Bob’s Gym North on U.S. 41 was spotted in Henderson. A chase between the suspected stolen car and police ensued over the twin bridge and back into Indiana.

Police deployed stop sticks before the suspects got onto I-69. The car ran over the stop sticks, blowing out one of the tires. The car came to a stop in the median of I-69 near the Green River Road exit.

Two females were taken into custody at the scene.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

