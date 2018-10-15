44News | Evansville, IN

Police Chase From Henderson into Indiana Ends in Two Arrests

Police Chase From Henderson into Indiana Ends in Two Arrests

October 15th, 2018 Evansville, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

Kentucky State Police have arrested two females after a chase that led them through two states.

KSP says a vehicle matching the description of a reported stolen car from Bob’s Gym North on U.S. 41 was spotted in Henderson. A chase between the suspected stolen car and police ensued over the twin bridge and back into Indiana.

Police deployed stop sticks before the suspects got onto I-69. The car ran over the stop sticks, blowing out one of the tires. The car came to a stop in the median of I-69 near the Green River Road exit.

Two females were taken into custody at the scene.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

 

 

 

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.