Police Chase Ends in Arrest in Madisonville

A police chase in Madisonville ended with one man arrested after fleeing an attempted traffic stop.

Police say 35-year-old Dameon Palmer refused to stop after being flagged down for not have his headlights on. Palmer then attempted to elude police by driving at high speeds on Price Avenue. After hitting a guard rail, Palmer left the car and took off on foot.

Police located Palmer at the intersections of South Kentucky Avenue and Hall Street and was tasered after refusing arrest.

Palmer is being held in Hopkins County jail and is facing charges of fleeing or evading, resisting arrest, drug paraphernalia, and leaving the scene of an accident.

